One in eight Americans have worked at a McDonald's restaurant!

From astronauts and teachers to influencers — 1 in 8 Americans have one surprising thing in common: they’ve all worked at a McDonald’s restaurant!

Members of the 1 in 8 have access to exclusive programming, like opportunities to attend cultural events, mentorships with notable alums who’ve gone on to make an impact in their respective fields, reunions with former team members, and more!

A job at McDonald’s provides foundational skills that help the company's diverse crew members grow their careers. While many members of the 1 in 8 use the skills learned at McDonald’s to succeed in different fields, others apply them to grow within the company.

Are you a McDonald's 1 in 8? Share your story here: Mcdonalds1in8.com.