One Exam Students Need Before They Head Back to School

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: VSP Vision

As much as 80% of a child’s learning is visual, with children spending most of the school day reading, looking at a board, and using laptops and tablets. Yet 1 in 4 school-aged children struggle with reading and learning because of undiagnosed vision problems. The good news is most vision problems that can impact reading and learning in adolescence are treatable.

While many K-12 schools offer vision screenings when students return to school, those screenings do not replace a comprehensive eye exam performed by an eye doctor. Vision screenings only test distance vision and visual sharpness, and can miss up to 80 percent of vision problems.

We're talking with VSP Network Director Dr. Jennifer Wademan about how crucial eye exams are to back-to-school success.

For more information, visit VSPVision.com.