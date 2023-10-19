Watch Now
Ona Kirei Debuting New Album at the Palladium Theater This Weekend

Ona Kirei is a Palladium Creative Fellowships award recipient. Her new album, "Full, New Luna" debuts at the Palladium Theater in downtown St. Pete this Sunday, October 22, at 6:00 pm.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 08:31:15-04

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MyPalladium.org.

