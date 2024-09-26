On-The-Go Must-Haves for Busy Moms With Lifestyle Expert Cheryl Leahy

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser:
Lifestyle expert Cheryl Leahy joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend us to share her favorite on-the-go must-haves for busy moms.
- Persona Nutrition
- Persona Nutrition offers custom vitamin and supplement plans based on science-backed assessments to support your optimal health goals. Persona is delivered to your home monthly, making it easy to stay consistent. As your lifestyle changes, so can your regimen. Simply re-take the assessment. Have questions? Persona has Nutrition By Appointment where you can schedule calls with a nutritionist. Persona Nutrition can be found online atPersonaNutrition.com
- Secret
- Secret Whole Body Deodorant is designed with every woman in mind. The new Secret Whole Body Deodorant is aluminum free and provides 72-hour clinically proven odor protection from your pits to your bits! It’s available in three forms - spray, stick and cream. Find out more information by visiting secret.com.
- Success Tri-Color Quinoa
- Celebrate Whole Grains Month with Success Boil-in-Bag Tri-Color Quinoa, packed with protein, all nine essential amino acids and fiber. Guaranteed to always cook right, Success Boil-in-Bag Tri-Color Quinoa offers a light, nutty flavor and is quick, easy and mess-free. Short on time? No problem! Success Boil-in-Bag Tri-Color Quinoa is ready in just 10 minutes. It’s also free from artificial additives and unprocessed ingredients. Success Boil-in-Bag Tri-Color Quinoa is available nationwide at most major grocery stores.
- Nama
- The Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer is specifically designed with technology that makes juicing easy— from morning OJ and green juices, to wellness shots and mocktails for the whole family, this juicer covers it all. The hopper allows you to load a whole recipe at once to create delicious juices in seconds. The J2 is a hassle-free, hands-free, easy-to-clean juicer built specifically to help people create a juicing habit that lasts. Learn more and purchase today at www.nama.com