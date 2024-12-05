Old Hyde Park Tour of Homes

Old Hyde Park Home Tour is an annual event presented by the non -profit HPPI (Hyde Park Preservation, Inc) Funds raised are utilized for community improvements such as historic markers, restoration of the tree canopy (many were lost in the storms) and local park improvements / upgrades

There are five beautiful and historic homes dating from the EARLY 1900's are on the tour along with surprises from Gasparilla Music Festival, ZooTampa, Salty Donut, TGH, Buddy Brew, Crue, and many more along the way. The homes are historically significant and architecturally inspired. They range from Craftsman Bungalow, Four Square, Victorian..and more. One of the homes was recently renovated by the acclaimed designer Tate Casper from Oxford Design. These grand old beauties will be decorated for the holiday season.

The date for the event is Saturday Dec 7th at 10am - 1 p This is a walking tour - do dress for the weather (who knows what that will be?) and wear comfortable shoes. Sips and snacks are provided along the way courtesy of our sponsors and supporters. The highly anticipated community event brings out nothing only interior design fans in the neighborhood but from all over the Bay Area. We love hearing from guests who return year after year and often rave how each tour outdoes the last one.

Old Hyde Park Home Tour Saturday, December 7th from 10am-1pm (Note: Event is Rain or Shine) Ticket pricing: $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Check in: Begins at 9:30am at 726 S.Oregon Purchase Tickets: http://bit.ly/HydeParkTour [bit.ly]