Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Oculofacial Surgery and Cosmetic Laser Institute

We're taking you inside the Oculofacial Surgery and Cosmetic Laser Institute's state-of-the-art facility and telling you all about their advanced laser treatments.
Posted at 8:17 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 08:17:56-04

We recently visited Dr. Rosh and the team at the Oculofacial Surgery and Cosmetic Laser Institute.

We took an inside look at the Institute's state-of-the-art technology and advanced laser treatments. Dr. Rosh explained her innovative approach to cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, which aims to enhance patients' natural beauty and boost their self-confidence.

Additionally, Dr. Rosh has recently opened a new office in South Tampa, bringing her expertise and innovative techniques to even more patients in the area.

If you're interested in exploring the options available to you, you can schedule a consultation with Dr. Rosh at either her Lutz or South Tampa location, or visit DoctorRosh.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com