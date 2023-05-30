We recently visited Dr. Rosh and the team at the Oculofacial Surgery and Cosmetic Laser Institute.

We took an inside look at the Institute's state-of-the-art technology and advanced laser treatments. Dr. Rosh explained her innovative approach to cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, which aims to enhance patients' natural beauty and boost their self-confidence.

Additionally, Dr. Rosh has recently opened a new office in South Tampa, bringing her expertise and innovative techniques to even more patients in the area.

If you're interested in exploring the options available to you, you can schedule a consultation with Dr. Rosh at either her Lutz or South Tampa location, or visit DoctorRosh.com.