Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Nutrition in the New Year: Tips for Balancing Your Blood Sugar in 2024

Dietician, nutritionist, and diabetes educator Kim Rose is teaming up with Good Measure to discuss blood sugar and tips for staying committed to your nutrition goals in 2024.
Posted at 7:55 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 07:55:41-05

In 2023, 61% of Americans made an effort to reduce sugar intake (Source: Mordor Intelligence), and this year, 32% of United States adults identified improving their diet as a top resolution for 2024 (Source: Forbes). A growing number of consumers are actively seeking ways to balance blood sugar levels, and the #BloodSugar hashtag has secured over 1 billion views on TikTok alone.

With the New Year bringing renewed commitments to health and wellness, there are some simple ways to help reduce sugar intake and balance your blood sugar levels.

Good Measure can help address the need! This blood sugar-friendly snack brand makes it easy–and delicious–to stick to goals you’ve set, or intend to set, for 2024 surrounding blood sugar balance.

For more information, visit AllInGoodMeasure.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com