Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Nutrition Expert Mia Syn Shares Healthy Ways To Welcome 2025

Research shows that most resolutions are abandoned by February, so let’s turn to a health and wellness expert to discover strategies to set achievable goals in the new year. We're joined by registered dietician and nationally recognized nutrition expert, Mia Syn.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bush’s Beans, Kite Hill, Swanson Vitamins, AT-A-GLANCE, and USA Pears

Research shows that most resolutions are abandoned by February, so let’s turn to a health and wellness expert to discover strategies to set achievable goals in the new year. We're joined by registered dietician and nationally recognized nutrition expert, Mia Syn.

For more information, visit NutritionByMia.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com