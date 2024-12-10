Northwestern Mutual Foundation

Watch Now
Northwestern Mutual’s Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program was created in 2017 to alleviate another major expense facing families affected by childhood cancer – the cost of a college education.
 
For the 2024-25 academic year, 25 childhood cancer survivors and 25 childhood cancer siblings were awarded college scholarships, totaling $500,000 as part of the Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program. Each student received a $5,000 scholarship, with the option to renew for a total of up to $10,000 per student.  
On Dec. 2, the application process opens for the 2025 scholarship program, unlocking an additional $500,000 in student scholarships. Applications close on Feb. 3, 2025.

For more information visit: northwesternmutual-foundation.com/scholarships

