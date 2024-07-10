Watch Now
Nonprofit Theater Group New Tampa Players Presents 'Singin' in the Rain'

New Tampa Players, a local 501(c)(3) community theater, presents Singin' in the Rain. It's happening July 19-21 &amp; 26-28 at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center.
Posted at 8:29 AM, Jul 10, 2024

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit NewTampaPlayers.org.

