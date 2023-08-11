Watch Now
Nominations Open: Delivered With Heart Awards Recognizing Special Seniors

Join nonprofit SAGES Theater in recognizing inspiring older adults (age 50+) at the 2023 Tampa Bay Delivered with Heart Awards this month.
Posted at 9:00 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 09:00:26-04

In its seventh year, this awards ceremony recognizes individuals in seven different categories for being positive examples of aging with purpose.

From advocacy to volunteerism, any deserving senior can be nominated by someone who knows them. Nominations are open until August 14.

The Tampa Bay Delivered with Heart Awards is happening on Wednesday, August 23 from 4-6 p.m. at 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Pete.

For more information, visit SAGESTheater.org/DWH.

