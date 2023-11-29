No Passport, No Problem: Escape the Cold for a Warm, Caribbean Getaway

As the weather starts to get chilly and with the holiday season in full swing, travelers are seeking a warm haven to celebrate and reconnect with family and friends. With its tropical weather, easy access to flights from major U.S. cities and no passport required, Puerto Rico is the perfect destination for those looking to escape the winter chills.

An island filled with many natural wonders, Puerto Rico is home to El Yunque National Forest, the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest System. It also boasts stunning pink salt flats, underground caves, waterfall hikes and three of the world’s five bio bays.

Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy and the leading voice in loyalty programs, points, miles, and credit cards, joins us to discuss Puerto Rico’s unique culture and history, opportunity for adventures, rich food, and beaches.

