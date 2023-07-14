Mr. Food: No-Bake Blueberry-Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Looking for a no-bake homemade dessert that's perfect to cool you off during the warmer weather months? Then try these Blueberry-Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches! Not only will this fresh-tasting dessert keep your kitchen cool, but it also starts with some supermarket-shortcuts that make it hassle-free and fun to eat!

What You'll Need



1 (1-pound 4-ounce) package lemon sandwich cookies

1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, melted

2 pints vanilla ice cream, slightly softened

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup blueberry preserves

What to Do

