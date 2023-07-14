Mr. Food: No-Bake Blueberry-Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Looking for a no-bake homemade dessert that's perfect to cool you off during the warmer weather months? Then try these Blueberry-Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches! Not only will this fresh-tasting dessert keep your kitchen cool, but it also starts with some supermarket-shortcuts that make it hassle-free and fun to eat!
What You'll Need
- 1 (1-pound 4-ounce) package lemon sandwich cookies
- 1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, melted
- 2 pints vanilla ice cream, slightly softened
- 1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 cup blueberry preserves
What to Do
- Line a 9-inch-square baking dish with enough aluminum foil to be able to grab edges. (This will help get the frozen ice cream sandwiches out so much easier, so don’t skip this step.)
- Crush cookies in a food processor. (You may need to do this in batches.) Place crushed cookies in a bowl and add melted butter; mix well. Press 1/2 the cookie mixture firmly into the bottom of the baking dish (not up the sides); set aside.
- In a large bowl, place ice cream, lemon zest, and lemon juice; mix until just combined. Gently stir in blueberry preserves to create a swirling effect. Spread ice cream mixture over cookie mixture (the top should be flat), then press remaining cookie mixture gently on top of ice cream. Cover and freeze at least 6 hours or until firm.
- Lift the entire dessert out of the baking dish by lifting the foil. You may have to wait a few minutes for the ice cream to slightly soften around the edges. Remove the foil and cut into 9 sandwich squares. Serve immediately or wrap each ice cream sandwich in plastic wrap and keep frozen so that you can grab one when you get the hankerin’ for something that’s summery fresh.