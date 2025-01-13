Former NFL Athlete Michael Lehan Opens Peach Cobbler Factory in Bradenton

The Peach Cobbler Factory Bradenton is now open! It's home to the world's most unique offering of desserts under one roof. Enjoy signature treats, including cobblers, cookies, banana puddings, cobbler cookies, Pudd-N shakes, brownies, cinnamon rolls, churro stix, Belgium waffles, and beverages.

Bradenton resident Michael Lehan was inspired by his biological father to open The Peach Cobbler Factory. Lehan was adopted and spent time in foster care. Later in life, he met his biological family after his freshman year of college. One core memory stands out: every time he visited his biological father, he would have a peach cobbler waiting for him as soon as he walked in the door. Sadly, his birth father, Melvin, passed away a few years after they met.

“The smell meant I was home. A man of few words, his love language was an act of service—and that cobbler was his way of saying, ‘I love you.’ As we open our doors, we offer love in the form of service, hoping to bring a little sweetness and maybe even a touch of peace. I am thrilled to open The Peach Cobbler Factory Bradenton and share this full-circle moment with our community,” said Michael Lehan, owner of The Peach Cobbler Factory Bradenton.

He hopes to bring additional locations to Manatee County, continuing to build connections and create spaces where people feel seen, valued, and cared for.

He spent six seasons in the NFL as a defensive back for the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and New Orleans Saints. After retiring from professional football, he shifted his focus to education, emerging as a dynamic and accomplished academic leader.

With a doctorate in education, he now serves as the District Vice President for Fusion Education Group, leveraging his extensive leadership experience to make a lasting impact in the field.

Additionally, he is a committed board member and actively supports local nonprofits, driven by his humble beginnings and a desire to give back. Having once been someone who needed love and attention, he is passionate about helping others find the support and opportunities they deserve.

The Peach Cobbler Factory is located at 629 Cortez Road W in Bradenton. For more information, visit PeachCobblerFactory.com or call (941) 213-9545.