New 'Subversive Eye' Exhibit & Pink Floyd Immersive Show at the Dalí Museum

The Dalí Museum joins us, talking about the new 'Subversive Eye' exhibit and the Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon immersive show.
'The Subversive Eye' offers an extraordinary window into the evolution of photographic experimentation through over 100 rare works by 50 visionary artists spanning from 1925 to 1948. It's open from November 16, 2024 through May 4, 2025.

The Pink Floyd - Dark Side of the Moon immersive show is a mind-bending audio-visual show is a 42-minute experience, available most Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays now through December 21.

For more information, visit TheDali.org.

