New Film 'Waving' Proves OCD is No Laughing Matter

One of the films premiering at the Sunscreen Film Festival this weekend proves OCD is no laughing matter.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder is a serious psychiatric disorder affecting between two and three million individuals in the U.S. - about 1 to 100 adults. OCD symptoms cause distress and interfere with a person’s work, social life, and relationships.

"Waving” depicts an unflinchingly honest portrayal of the brutal realities of OCD, coupled with a sense of hope that help can be found. The film follows a father in self-imposed exile to protect his family from the emotionally destructive thoughts he cannot escape due to his OCD.

The film is a passion project by Executive Producer Ethan S. Smith, who was born with OCD and struggled for majority of his life until receiving life-changing treatment in 2010. Since then, he has worked tirelessly to reduce the stigma around mental health and OCD.

You can watch "Waving" at the Sunscreen Film Festival on Friday, April 28 at 1:15pm at AMC Sundial in St. Pete. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SunscreenFilmFestival.com.

If you or a loved one have OCD, you can learn more at OCDTrials.com.