New Data Highlights Need to Ramp Up Enforcement Against Vapes Marketed to Kids & Teens

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have recently released new data underscoring the risks that illegal, disposable vapes marketed in youth-friendly flavors pose to kids and teens. The new reports confirm that illegal products like Elf Bar remain overwhelmingly popular and easily accessible. Children as young as five and below have come in contact with these dangerous, illegal vapes, resulting in calls to the poison control center.

The FDA announced another round of enforcement action alongside the release of this new data. The agency recently came under fire for failing to act while millions of illegal, China-made vapes in flavors like blue cotton candy continue pouring into the country and remaining on store shelves.

Other recent FDA actions include adding several foreign manufacturers to its red list and sending warning letters targeting retailers and distributors. This has marked a major shift in FDA policy, signaling for the first time that compliance and enforcement against these illegal vapes driving the youth vaping epidemic would be a priority.

The FDA is taking steps in the right direction, but they must show strong, sustained enforcement to get illegal, disposable, flavored vapes off shelves and protect our kids.

This issue is especially important given the number of incidents around the country where kids unknowingly used illegal, flavored vapes laced with fentanyl.

Mary Bono is a former Congresswoman and current Chairwoman of Communities United for Smart Policy, an organization that advocates for safer, stronger communities. She joins us to talk about the new data, recent enforcement action, and why it is critical for the FDA to enlist an all-of-government approach to get illegal vapes off shelves.