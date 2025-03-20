New Army National Guard Campaign Redefines Service for a New Generation

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: U.S. Army

The Army National Guard is redefining what it means to serve with the launch of its powerful new campaign, Uncommon is Calling.

Uncommon Is Calling highlights the extraordinary experiences and impactful missions of National Guard Soldiers and demonstrates how part-time service provides the opportunity and flexibility to pursue civilian, personal, and professional passions.

As a unique component within the U.S. Army, National Guard Soldiers perform duties at the state and federal level across all 50 states, three territories, and Washington, D.C., serving as standby support for Active-Duty Soldiers, and assisting local communities affected by natural disasters—including 2024 Hurricanes Milton and Helene, and the 2025 California Wildfires.

With over 150 career paths in fields such as aviation, medical, law enforcement, and engineering, National Guard Soldiers can pursue a rewarding Army career while receiving many benefits of active Army service including tuition assistance, home-buying support, and leadership training.

Sgt. Claudia Napier joins us to talk about the new campaign and share her inspiring journey of service — one that transformed her path from an uncertain college student to a decorated Soldier with global experience. She also provides insight into what it means to be a National Guard Soldier.

For more information on Uncommon Is Calling and the opportunities in the Army National Guard, visit NationalGuard.com.