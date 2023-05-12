Never Let Go: We're Talking to the Star of the New Hallmark Series, 'Ride'

The new Hallmark original series "Ride" is a multigenerational family ensemble following the lives of the McMurrays, part of a ranching dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat.

After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets, threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams. The series stars Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, Sara Garcia, Jake Foy, and Tyler Jacob Moore.

Nancy Travis stars as Isabel McMurray, the proud matriarch of the dynastic McMurray family. Isabel raised her three sons by herself after tragically losing her husband. She’s also a savvy businesswoman, who singlehandedly kept the family ranch afloat for years. When history repeats itself with her oldest son Austin, Isabel cannot bring herself to put another son at risk – even if it means losing the ranch. Though she raised three sons, Isabel has forged a tight bond with her daughter-in-law, Austin’s widow, Missy (Tiera Skovbye), and Valeria (Sara Garcia), a beloved ranch hand with a mysterious past.

"Ride" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on the Hallmark Channel. For more information, visit HallmarkChannel.com.