Nebula Academy's Empowering Communities Across America Tour

Nebula Academy is combining technology, education, and community engagement and taking it across the country.

The mission of the Empowering Communities Across America Tour is to empower students through workforce development in the growing tech economy. This initiative seeks to bridge the digital divide, promote education and employment opportunities, and bring awareness to community colleges and high schools about the potential for developing and growing careers in tech, empowering individuals to thrive in an ever-evolving tech-driven world.

For more information, visit NebulaAcademy.com/America-Tour and ConnecttheDots.com.