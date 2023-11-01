Watch Now
Navigating the Affordable Care Act Marketplace

Individual and family ACA marketplace plans - or exchange plans - can provide health benefit options at affordable prices to you and your family.
If you do not have health insurance, an Individual and Family ACA Marketplace Plan can help you get covered with affordable health plan options.

The Marketplace is where ACA health plans are sold. You might hear these plans called Exchange Plans. While they may be called by different names, they’re all the same thing — affordable health plan options for you and your family. People can shop for and enroll in a plan every year during Open Enrollment, which runs from Nov. 1, 2023 to Jan. 15, 2024 in most states.

That’s the easy part. The challenge? Actually choosing the plan that works for you and your family’s needs.

UnitedHealthcare Individual and Family ACA Marketplace Plans offer a wide range of benefit options that may include $0 unlimited primary care and virtual urgent care; complimentary digital fitness classes and access to a network of 17,000 gyms; and up to $100 in reward incentives for completing certain health and account-related activities.

For more information, visit UHC.com/Exchange.

