National STEM Festival: Students in Grades 7-12 Invited to Submit Innovations, Inventions & Research

In a nationwide push to find the next generation of innovators, the National STEM Festival, presented by EXPLR, is inviting students in grades 7-12 from across the U.S. and its territories to conceive and submit STEM innovations, inventions, and research.

There are six categories: Aerospace Innovation, Environmental Stewardship, Future Food, Health and Medicine, Powering the Planet, and Tech for Good.

Submissions for the 2025 challenge will be accepted from August 21 through October 20, 2024.

For more information, visit NationalSTEMFestival.com.