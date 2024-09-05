National Read-A-Book Day: Turbo Babies Hosting Read-Along Events at Three Pinellas County Libraries

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Juvenile Welfare Board

Inspire your Turbo Baby's love of reading this National Read-A-Book Day! Racetrack Read-Along events are happening this Saturday, Sept. 7 at three Pinellas Couty Libraries:



West St. Petersburg Community Library - 6700 8th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Largo Public Library - 120 Central Park Dr, Largo, FL 33771

Tarpon Springs Public Library - 138. E. Lemon St, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

For more information, visit TurboBabies.com/Read.