National Read-A-Book Day: Turbo Babies Hosting Read-Along Events at Three Pinellas County Libraries

You can celebrate National Read-a-Book Day with Turbo Babies this Sept. 7 with three Racetrack Read Along events at select Pinellas County libraries.
Inspire your Turbo Baby's love of reading this National Read-A-Book Day! Racetrack Read-Along events are happening this Saturday, Sept. 7 at three Pinellas Couty Libraries:

  • West St. Petersburg Community Library - 6700 8th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
  • Largo Public Library - 120 Central Park Dr, Largo, FL 33771
  • Tarpon Springs Public Library - 138. E. Lemon St, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

For more information, visit TurboBabies.com/Read.

