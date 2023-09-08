Watch Now
National Preparedness Month: How to Use Nextdoor During a Disaster

We're getting some important tips and tools for building a neighborhood preparedness plan with Nextdoor.
Posted at 8:53 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 08:53:37-04

Research shows that well-connected neighbors are more resilient in disaster situations.

This September is National Preparedness Month, a time to connect with neighbors and prepare for emergencies that may hit your community. As you prepare your home and family for weather events, build a plan with your community to pool resources, evaluate needs, and ensure every neighbor is prepared and connected.  

Neighborhood network app Nextdoor connects people to the neighborhoods that matter to them so that they can thrive. It's where neighbors turn to give or get trusted advice, recommendations, and help; during a crisis, this purpose takes a crucial role.  

For more information, visit Nextdoor.com/Crisis.

