National Plan for Vacation Day: Discover the Magic of Fort Myers

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau

Let’s not focus on our cluttered desks and endless emails and instead focus on a place where time slows down, and the only thing on your agenda is watching the sun melt into the horizon.

Fort Myers and its breathtaking islands, beaches, and neighborhoods promise white sands, tranquil waters, and the kind of adventure that feels effortless. With National Plan for Vacation Day just ahead, let’s stop wishing for a break and start creating one.

For more information, check out VisitFortMyers.com.