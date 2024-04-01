Watch Now
National Brunch Month Inspiration with Food Network Star Winning Chef Palak Patel

Posted at 1:48 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 13:48:13-04

For many people, brunch is their favorite meal. It combines the best of breakfast with the diversity of a tasty lunch, dinner and fun beverages. That’s why we have Super Chef and Food Network start Palak Patel to share some unique and tasty ways to recognize National Brunch Month.

Just in time for Spring, learn how Palak combines cultural flavors and unique recipes to freshen up any spring menu. This super chef will show-and-tell brunch recipes that bring the flavors of Spring to life with nutritious fruits, curated beverages and plant-based options. Learn about all the ingredients to make any brunch gathering memorable and delicious.

