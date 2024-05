Join the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation for a day of learning and connecting IBD patients & caregivers with support, resources, and the latest research, treatments, and therapies for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

It's happening June 8 from 9 - 2:30pm at USF Health CAMLS.

For more information, visit CrohnsColitisfoundation.org/MyIBDLearning/TampaBay.