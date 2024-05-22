Must-Haves for Memorial Day with Lifestyle Expert Cheryl Leahy

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: All Dressed Up…With Nothing to Drink

Lifestyle expert Cheryl Leahy joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share some great must-have products for Memorial Day!

Enjoy Wonderful Pistachios



Ditch the chips! Wonderful Pistachios No Shells are the perfect on-the-go snack for summer, with 6 grams of protein per serving. Whether you love savory or sweet, Wonderful Pistachios has a variety of flavors to satisfy any craving. Wonderful Pistachios can be found online and at major retailers nationwide.

For more information, check out WonderfulPistachios.com.

WAYB Bags: Organized Style



WAYB Unveils Innovative Collection of Bags to Redefine Seamless Organization for Travel and Beyond. Discover WAYB's bags, designed to empower on-the-go lifestyles, offering clever organization, a sleek minimalist aesthetic, and made with at least 50% recycled fabrics.

and via Amazon. For specifics on retailers and locations, visit https://wayb.com/pages/dealer-locator .

Thermacell Mosquito Repeller



’s best-selling and portable E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller keeps mosquitoes away by creating a 20-foot zone of protection. No need for chemical sprays or lotions, the heat-activated technology actually repels mosquitoes in the air, not on your skin. Thermacell repellents are people and pet-friendly and are independently tested and EPA reviewed for safety & effectiveness.

Thermacell is having a summer-long sale on the E55. Now through July 31, 2024, customers can purchase the E55 for only $29.99, up to 25% off, at all retailers including Amazon (linked HERE ).

Jenga Giant

