Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Must-Haves for Memorial Day with Lifestyle Expert Cheryl Leahy

Lifestyle expert Cheryl Leahy joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share some great must-have products for Memorial Day!
Posted at 7:56 AM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 07:56:32-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: All Dressed Up…With Nothing to Drink

Enjoy Wonderful Pistachios

  • Ditch the chips! Wonderful Pistachios No Shells are the perfect on-the-go snack for summer, with 6 grams of protein per serving. Whether you love savory or sweet, Wonderful Pistachios has a variety of flavors to satisfy any craving. Wonderful Pistachios can be found online and at major retailers nationwide.
  • For more information, check out WonderfulPistachios.com.

WAYB Bags: Organized Style

  • WAYB Unveils Innovative Collection of Bags to Redefine Seamless Organization for Travel and Beyond. Discover WAYB's bags, designed to empower on-the-go lifestyles, offering clever organization, a sleek minimalist aesthetic, and made with at least 50% recycled fabrics.
  • WAYB’s bag collection is available for purchase at WAYB.com/collections/bags and via Amazon.
  • For specifics on retailers and locations, visit https://wayb.com/pages/dealer-locator .

Thermacell Mosquito Repeller

  • Thermacell’s best-selling and portable E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller keeps mosquitoes away by creating a 20-foot zone of protection.
  • No need for chemical sprays or lotions, the heat-activated technology actually repels mosquitoes in the air, not on your skin. Thermacell repellents are people and pet-friendly and are independently tested and EPA reviewed for safety & effectiveness.
  • Thermacell is having a summer-long sale on the E55. Now through July 31, 2024, customers can purchase the E55 for only $29.99, up to 25% off, at all retailers including Amazon (linked HERE).

Jenga Giant

  • Elevate your Jenga® game with JENGA® GIANT™ JS7 - the authentic version of the classic game. With towering heights of up to 5 feet, Jenga Giant JS7 is perfect for outdoor and indoor play, parties, family get-togethers and all those times when you want to have fun.
  • Go to JengaGiant.com for more information.
