Must-Have Products to Get Your Kids Ready to Go Back to School

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint
Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend with some great ideas to get your kids ready to go back to school.
For more information on all products discussed, check out:
- Crayola
- Available at retailers nationwide
- Microsoft
- See all devices at the Microsoft Store on Microsoft.com
- Tyson
- Available at select retailers nationwide
- Kekoa Foods
- Available locally at Sprouts Farmers Market
- Use code BTSTOUR25 for 25% off at KekoaFoods.com