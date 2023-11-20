Must-Have Ideas for Holiday Gifting, Wellness & Entertaining

Lifestyle expert Jamie O’Donnell joins us with some must-have ideas for holiday gifting, wellness, and entertaining!

1. Holiday Gift that Turns Parents into Super Storytellers - MOONLITE



The magic of Moonlite is simple – it bridges the gap between traditional and digital books. Moonlite transforms reading routines into a magical and bonding experience with vivid projections and playful sound effects making parents into Super Storytellers. Using a simple clip-on projector to a smart device so Pictures project onto the Ceiling or wall. All the words of the stories appear on your phone making it eay to read while projecting the images on the screen.

Available at MyMoonlite.com and Amazon.com.

2. Innovative Solution to Help with Holiday Hosting or a Perfect Family Gift for the Home - WHIRLPOOL® OVER-THE-RANGE MICROWAVE WITH FLUSH BUILT-IN DESIGN



Designed to blend in with standard depth cabinets, the new Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave with Flush Built-In Design is equal parts sleek and efficient. This industry-first innovation features a turntable-free interior and wall-to-wall capacity that perfectly fits everyday items, even a 13-inch by 9-inch casserole dish. The microwave’s hidden venting activates while cooking and retracts when no longer needed and a tap-to-open door keeps the next meal moving without having to put dishes down.

Clean-up is easier than ever, simply add a bowl of water to the microwave and press “Steam Clean” to help lift splatters, then simply wipe away.

Available at Whirlpool.com.

3. Plant-Based Holiday Classic - ELMHURST 1925 OAT NOG



Embrace the holiday season with Elmhurst’s Limited Edition plant-based nog. A delicious blend of whole grain oats and cashews infused with cozy spices, creating a d decadently creamy OATNog that makes you forget it’s dairy-free. Made with the simpliest ingredients, free from added gums or oils, you can sip it on its own or add to your coffee so you won’t have to miss out on any of your holiday favorites this season.

Available at Publix alongside their popular Unsweetened Milk line featuring Walnut, Almond, Oat, and Cashew varieties.

4. Perfect Gift for Hosts or Anyone Who Loves to Entertain - RESTAURANTWARE

