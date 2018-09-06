Music from La Lucha!

La Lucha is a Tampa Bay based trio that consists of three best friends from three different parts of the world; Colombia, Mexico & United States. Their music ventures boldly into a wide variety of musical styles, offering an appealing and fun mix of genres under the jazz umbrella. The combination of their musical versatility and varied musical influences makes for compelling virtuosic performances. Through an engaging stage presence and high level of interaction, La Lucha brings the audience into their world.



Each member of the trio has extensive national and international performance experience, including a tour of Italy and France with performances at the “Umbria Jazz Festival” and “Jazz a Juan” in Juan Les Pins.



La Lucha was awarded Creative Loafing’s “Best of the Bay Jazz Ensemble” in 2013, 2014 & 2015; the “Think Small to Think Big Grant,” by Creative Pinellas; featured presenters at TEDxTampa Bay (2014), TEDxUSF (2015) & TEDxDouglasville (2017); and were honored by a grant from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, to present a multi- media project raising awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.



Their debut album, A Cup of Fuzzy Water was released in 2009 and their second self-titled album was released in June 2012. Their third album, Standards, Not-Standards featuring vocalist Jun, was released in January 2015 on Blue Line Music and their newest album Pa’ Lante featuring the trio in September 2018 on Fuzzy Water Music.

Upcoming concerts

Friday, September 14th | Album Release Concert

La Lucha is performing an album release concert at The Palladium Theater on Friday September 14 at 8pm. Tickets are available online at www.MyPalladium.org [mypalladium.org]

Sunday, September 23rd at The Whitehouse in Orlando | 7:30pm

Saturday, September 29th at The Ale & The Witch in St. Petersburg | 8:30pm

Saturday, October 6th at The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin | 7:30pm

Sunday, October 14th at The Independent in Tampa| 6:30pm

Saturday, October 20th at The Clearwater Jazz Holiday | 2pm

Tuesday, October 23rd at The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art | 5pm