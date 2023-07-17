Mr. Food: Firecracker Barbecued Pork Recipe

Sparks will surely fly at your table when you serve up this zesty-tasting Firecracker Barbecued Pork!
It's made with a special-tasting glaze that combines the sweetness of barbecue sauce and marmalade, along with a kick of hot pepper sauce and horseradish, for an explosion of flavor in your mouth! This is one recipe they guarantee will have you saying, "OOH IT'S SO GOOD!!"
What You'll Need
- 1 (2-pound) boneless pork loin roast
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 3/4 cup barbecue sauce
- 3/4 cup orange marmalade
- 1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
- 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish
What to Do
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Using a sharp knife, cut a criss-cross diamond pattern into the top of pork about 1/4-inch deep. Season pork roast with salt and pepper and place in a 9- x 13-inch baking dish.
- In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients; mix well. Pour half the barbecue mixture over the pork.
- Roast 25 minutes, then pour the remaining sauce over the pork. Continue roasting 15 to 20 minutes more or until internal temperature reaches 155 degrees F. to 160 degrees F. Let roast sit 5 to 10 minutes, then slice and serve with sauce from pan.