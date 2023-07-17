Mr. Food: Firecracker Barbecued Pork Recipe

Sparks will surely fly at your table when you serve up this zesty-tasting Firecracker Barbecued Pork!

It's made with a special-tasting glaze that combines the sweetness of barbecue sauce and marmalade, along with a kick of hot pepper sauce and horseradish, for an explosion of flavor in your mouth! This is one recipe they guarantee will have you saying, "OOH IT'S SO GOOD!!"

What You'll Need



1 (2-pound) boneless pork loin roast

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3/4 cup barbecue sauce

3/4 cup orange marmalade

1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

What to Do

