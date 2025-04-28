On today's MOSI Monday, we're making a model of a comet! A comet is like a dirty snowball from space made of ice, dust, and rock. When it gets close to the Sun, the heat causes it to release gas and dust, creating the bright tails we see from Earth.

We're using dry ice for the frozen gas, syrup for the sticky organic materials, rubbing alcohol for extra ices that exist in space, and crushed Oreos for space dust and rock.

When mixed all together and formed into a ball, it looks a lot like what scientists find when they study real comets. By studying comets, scientists learn more about our solar system's history and where water and organic molecules came from.

MOSI is a hands-on science center is dedicated to interactive learning & playful exploration. It's located at 4801 E Fowler Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit MOSI.org.