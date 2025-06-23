Watch Now
MOSI Monday: Experience the Magic of Chemistry

On this MOSI Monday, we're doing an activity that seems like magic... But it's really chemistry!
On this MOSI Monday, we're doing an activity that seems like magic... But it's really chemistry! Many adults will remember the black snake fireworks, where snakes would form out of a little black circle. We can do this activity as long as we have adult supervision!

We're making a little volcano in the sand and putting the mixture of powdered sugar and baking soda in the middle. Next, we pour some rubbing alcohol on it, and this will serve as our fuel. The heat causes the sugar to decompose, producing carbon and gas which builds the snake-like structure.

The snake that grows is mostly carbon ash. Chemical reactions can produce energy!

MOSI is a hands-on science center is dedicated to interactive learning & playful exploration. It's located at 4801 E Fowler Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit MOSI.org.

