March 14 isn't just another day — it's Pi Day! And while we're not talking about the mind you eat, we're celebrating one of the most famous numbers in math: 3.14...and it goes on forever!

MOSI shows us how Pi works with circles and actual pie.

MOSI is a hands-on science center is dedicated to interactive learning & playful exploration. It's located at 4801 E Fowler Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit MOSI.org.