MOSI Hosting Electrifying Laser Taylor Swift Experience

For the first time ever, the Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI) is set to enchant fans with "Laser Taylor Swift" on Thursday, May 15, at 6:30pm. This thrilling music and light event will debut in the all-new Saunders Planetarium & Digital Dome Theatre, the second-largest planetarium in the United States.

Attendees will be treated to a spectacular visual experience as laser beams, directed by mirrors and combined to create full-spectrum colors, transform sound into mesmerizing light shows. The innovative software syncs light movements and color changes to music, enhancing the overall experience.

On this MOSI Monday, we're giving you a smaller-scale demo of how it works — using a cup, balloon, mirror, laser pointer, and tone generator to project images created by sound waves.

For more information, visit MOSI.org.

