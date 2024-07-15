Morgan Exteriors Can Help You Shore Up Your Walls & Windows for Storm Season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida's Largest Home Show

It's that time of year when homeowners are taking stock of their houses and shoring up their walls and windows for storm season. That's what Morgan Exteriors specializes in.

All this month, they're offering 35% off the entire project for seniors and veterans, as well as 0% down and 0% interest financing.

They also offer free estimates, and with purchase, you can get a $25 Amazon gift card and a $200 Target gift card

For more information, visit MorganExteriorsInc.com or call (888) 98-MORGAN.

Morgan Exteriors will also be at Florida's Largest Home Show, coming up July 19-21 at Tropicana Field. For more information, visit FloridasLargestHomeShow.com.