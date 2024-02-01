More Workout In Less Time: We're Taking You to HOTWORX in Riverview

We're taking you to HOTWORX in Riverview! This gym offers its members unlimited, 24-hour access to a variety of virtually instructed, infrared sauna workouts.

HOTWORX uses a 3D Training model where they combine heat, infrared energy, and Exercise to give you more workout in less time. The heat increases core temperature to speed up the metabolism in less time. Infrared energy strengthens and activates the regenerative process in the human body, accelerating workout recovery. Finally, these exercises incorporate isometric and High-Intensity Interval Training sessions to help maximize fitness results with the ultimate calorie burn,

Sessions range from yoga, pilates, core, stretch, cycle, and thunder row.

At HOTWORX you're not just burning calories for weight loss, but their infrared saunas help members reduce stress, relieve pain, detox, lower blood pressure, improve circulation, anti-aging properties, skin rejuvenation, reduced cellulite, and maximum calorie burn for the ultimate workout experience!

HOTWORX is located at 10312 Bloomingdale Avenue, Suite 101 in Riverview. For more information, visit HOTWORX.net/studio/Riverview-Bloomingdale or call 813-699-5346.