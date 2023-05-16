Mobile Pizzeria Cipriano Zonin Celebrating Grand Opening This Weekend With Free Slices!

The mobile pizzeria Cipriano Zonin is celebrating its grand opening this Friday, May 19 - which also happens to be National Pizza Party Day!

You can stop by Tiny Tap Tavern on Morrison Avenue in South Tampa from 5 - 8pm for a free slice of pizza! They'll be giving away 300 slices. Guests are encouraged to RSVP to the event.

On Saturday, May 20, Cipriano Zonin will also be at Water Street Tampa’s Pawty in the Plaza. They'll be giving away another 200 free slices from 3 - 6pm.

Cipriano Zonin is making a truly unique name for itself in Tampa’s growing pizza scene with ingredients like imported Italian plum tomatoes, Luganiga sausage, imported Italian double-zero flour, house-made Sicilian cream sauce and more.

They'll maintain a primary presence in Tampa, traveling between Tampa and St. Pete. Customers can also secure the truck for catering and event services.

For more information, visit CiprianoZonin.com.