Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Minion Land Opening at Universal Orlando Resort This Friday, August 11

You're invited to step into the world of Illumination's hit animated films like never before. Minion Land opens at Universal Orlando Resort this Friday, August 11!
Posted at 9:06 PM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 21:06:54-04

Minion Land will officially open at Universal Orlando Resort on August 11, 2023, inviting guests to step into the world of Illumination’s hit animated films like never before.

Guests can eat, laugh, and make mischief with the Minions in Minion Land on Illumination Avenue – an immersive new area created in partnership between Universal’s award-winning creative team and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination.

The new land will feature a collection of offerings inspired by the beloved Minions franchise, including the attraction Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, various eateries like Minion Cafe, Bake My Day, Freeze Ray Pops and Pop-a-Nana, and Illumination Theater where guests can meet, greet and interact with fan-favorite characters.

The highly immersive new land expands upon the wildly popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction and has something to offer guests of all ages

For more information, visit UniversalOrlando.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com