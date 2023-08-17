Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2023: Everything You Need to Know

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is back at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom! This frightfully fun experience is happening on select nights now through November 1.
- New for 2023, partygoers can see Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Clarabelle Cow dressed as the Sanderson Sisters from Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” in Mickey’s “Boo-To-You” Halloween Parade.
- Thirty scrumptious, specially themed fall and Halloween treats will be offered throughout the park. Select treats will be exclusively available for purchase at the party while others will be offered to Magic Kingdom guests during regular hours.
- Guests can trick-or-treat their way through the park and indulge in delicious Mars sweets like SKITTLES, SNICKERS, and M&M’S, while dressed in their happiest, not-so-scary Halloween costumes.
- Heigh-ho, Heigh-ho, The Seven Dwarfs return this year for event-exclusive photo opportunities.
- Enchanting entertainment abounds as a spirited pirate band takes over Adventureland with spooky sea shanties.
- Pop-up parties – featuring Max Goof and his Powerline party pack – will appear throughout the park before the troupe dances its way onto Main Street, U.S.A. ahead of Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade.
- Party guests can commemorate their visit with an event-themed step-in photo experience.
- Each guest will also receive a reusable trick-or-treat bag and commemorative print to round out the special Halloween offerings.
For more information, visit DisneyWorld.disney.go.com.