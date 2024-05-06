Watch Now
Melanoma Monday: Allison Godlove Shows You How Easy It Is To Get Your Moles Checked

Today is Melanoma Monday, a day to raise awareness of the symptoms, causes, and prevention of the disease. Melanoma causes the majority of skin cancer deaths. So to talk about the importance of getting your moles checked, Allison went to Bay Dermatology to get hers looked at to show you how easy it is to catch this deadly disease early.
Today is Melanoma Monday, a day to raise awareness of the symptoms, causes, and prevention of the disease. Melanoma causes the majority of skin cancer deaths.

So to talk about the importance of getting your moles checked, Allison went to Bay Dermatology to get hers looked at to show you how easy it is to catch this deadly disease early.

For more information, visit BayDermatology.com or call (727) 585-8591. Right now, you can use code ABC to get 15% off any sunscreen in their e-store.

