Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Lenovo

Lenovo’s Meet Your Digital Self is a ground-breaking world-first social experiment enabling Technology and Mental Health to Come Together to uplift and nurture our future generations.

For more information on Meet Your Digital Self or Lenovo’s Work for Humankind project, visitlenovowfh.com