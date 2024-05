Tampa Bay Sun FC, the highly anticipated professional women’s soccer team set to debut this August, just unveiled its history-making first group of players.

They’ll be the first women to ever compete in a top-tier pro sports league with “Tampa Bay” on their jerseys—and two of the first players have amazing connections to the Tampa Bay area!

Season tickets are available now, starting at just $15 per game for season pass holders, at TampaBaySunFC.com.