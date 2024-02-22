Watch Now
McDonald's Gives Back to the Community Through Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities is helping families in need
Posted at 4:19 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 16:19:31-05

In 2023, McDonald’s restaurants in Central Florida donated $742,073.50 to the local RMHC Chapters through the McNugget Bundles for Good program alone.

Round Up is another impactful program where customers can round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar, with the change being donated to their local RMHC chapter.

For more information on how you can get involved visitrmhctampabay.org

