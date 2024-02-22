McDonald's Gives Back to the Community Through Ronald McDonald House Charities

In 2023, McDonald’s restaurants in Central Florida donated $742,073.50 to the local RMHC Chapters through the McNugget Bundles for Good program alone.

Round Up is another impactful program where customers can round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar, with the change being donated to their local RMHC chapter.

For more information on how you can get involved visitrmhctampabay.org



