McDonald's Donates $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties

McDonald’s is presenting a $5,000 check to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties! This is all part of the Golden Grants program.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 12:54:53-05
