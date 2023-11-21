Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

McDonald's Donates $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties

McDonald’s is presenting a $5,000 check to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties! This is all part of the Golden Grants program.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 12:54:53-05

McDonald’s is presenting a $5,000 check to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties! This is all part of the Golden Grants program.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com