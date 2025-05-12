May Is Stroke Awareness Month: Expert Insights from BayCare

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

In recognition of May as Stroke Awareness Month, we're shining a light on one of the leading causes of death and disability in the United States. To help us understand how to prevent and respond to strokes, we welcome Dr. Juan Valdivia, a neurosurgeon with BayCare.

For more information on identifying stroke symptoms, understanding risk factors, and accessing BayCare’s stroke services, visit BayCareStroke.org.