Make Going Back to College Convenient: Tips for Saving & Shopping

Check out these tips on navigating back-to-college shopping and helpful saving opportunities!
Posted at 8:13 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 08:13:14-04

As the end of summer approaches, college students are getting ready to head back to campus, which can be a stressful time between nailing down the perfect course load and stocking up on the must-have essentials.

Between juggling back-to-back classes, late-night study sessions, and campus activities, it can be hard for college students to find the time to get everything they need once the school year starts.

School can be challenging enough without having to make trips to the store. To get everything they need while staying focused on what matters most, it’s critical for busy college students to be savvy with saving hacks and easy shopping solutions.

Shipt is the perfect resource to help students have a stress-free school year, from getting dorm decor on move-in day to delivering study snacks during finals.

For more information, visit Shipt.com.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

