Mac N Cheese Competition Benefiting Victory High Schools Happening This Weekend

Want a cheesy way to give back? A Mac N Cheese Competition is happening this weekend, benefiting Victory High Schools. This organization provides mental health services, recovery support, and an education to ages 14-19.

It's all happening Saturday, April 13 from noon - 2pm at 3803 Haines Road N in St. Pete. For more information, visit CheesyVictory.com and ReferToVictory.com.

A special thank you to the King Chedda Sponsors:



Phoenix House Florida

Comfort Airz

Jr Chedda Sponsors: