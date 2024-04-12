Mac N Cheese Competition Benefiting Victory High Schools Happening This Weekend

Watch Now
Want a cheesy way to give back? A Mac N Cheese Competition is happening this weekend, benefiting Victory High Schools. This organization provides mental health services, recovery support, and an education to ages 14-19.
Posted at 8:05 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 08:12:15-04

It's all happening Saturday, April 13 from noon - 2pm at 3803 Haines Road N in St. Pete. For more information, visit CheesyVictory.com and ReferToVictory.com.

A special thank you to the King Chedda Sponsors:

  • Phoenix House Florida
  • Comfort Airz

Jr Chedda Sponsors:

  • Ferman Chevrolet
  • Vreeland Real Estate
