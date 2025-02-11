Love Is in the Air at Tampa Theatre: Vow Renewals, Black Love & Big Picture Classic Series

Love is a many-splendored, multi-faceted thing, and Tampa Theatre's February movie calendar is looking at affairs of the heart from all angles!

On Friday, February 14, Tampa Theatre's annual Valentine's Vows event invites couples to renew their vows in a romantic movie-quote ceremony, followed by a screening of the classic silent comedy "Our Hospitality" with live organ accompaniment. Later that night, REWIND shows its layers with a special screening of "Shrek" at 10:30 p.m.

The Theatre's newest classic movie series, Big Picture, is back in February with "Love on the Rocks": four films that tell nontraditional stories of love turned bad, love turned weird, something else turned into love, or love turned into something else, every Wednesday evening at 8 p.m.

And the popular Black Love Classics series is back with a "blerdy" twist. The series that once started as a celebration of the intersection of Valentine's Day and Black History Month is sharing the love with "Rise of the Blerds" - or films for and about "black nerds" who are using their superpowers for good.

